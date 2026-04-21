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    HUBS: Warrior Maintenance Workshop

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    JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 24th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed on the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 01:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1003815
    VIRIN: 260420-A-YI736-2306
    Filename: DOD_111652609
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HUBS: Warrior Maintenance Workshop, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iwakuni Air base
    AFN Pacific
    HUBS
    MWR

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