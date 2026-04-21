A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 24th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed on the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 01:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1003814
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-YI736-3956
|Filename:
|DOD_111652608
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HUBS: Perfume Making, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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