Pacific in 60: April 24, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003813" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. and Republic of Korea military, government and industry partners have come together for the Korea Defense Symposium. KORDEF is an opportunity for leaders to witness technological innovation in a collaborative environment. In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard has conducted an overflight in Saipan following Typhoon Sinlaku. The team assessed hazards, and damage to ports, waterways and costal infrastructure while aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane. Finally in Korea, U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Republic of Korea aircraft have engaged in night operations training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1. Freedom Flag combines international forces to strengthen cooperation and ensure mutual trust and understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)