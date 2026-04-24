(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific in 60: April 24, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. and Republic of Korea military, government and industry partners have come together for the Korea Defense Symposium. KORDEF is an opportunity for leaders to witness technological innovation in a collaborative environment. In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard has conducted an overflight in Saipan following Typhoon Sinlaku. The team assessed hazards, and damage to ports, waterways and costal infrastructure while aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane. Finally in Korea, U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Republic of Korea aircraft have engaged in night operations training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1. Freedom Flag combines international forces to strengthen cooperation and ensure mutual trust and understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 00:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003813
    VIRIN: 260424-F-VL625-3114
    Filename: DOD_111652606
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: April 24, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video