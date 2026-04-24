Pacific in 60: April 24, 2026

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. and Republic of Korea military, government and industry partners have come together for the Korea Defense Symposium. KORDEF is an opportunity for leaders to witness technological innovation in a collaborative environment. In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard has conducted an overflight in Saipan following Typhoon Sinlaku. The team assessed hazards, and damage to ports, waterways and costal infrastructure while aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane. Finally in Korea, U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Republic of Korea aircraft have engaged in night operations training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1. Freedom Flag combines international forces to strengthen cooperation and ensure mutual trust and understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 00:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003813
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-VL625-3114
|Filename:
|DOD_111652606
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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