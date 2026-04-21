Shipyard Chronicles: Riggers Install a Port Retractable Bow Plane Into a Submarine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility riggers install a port retractable bow plane info a submarine at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 8, 2026. The team utilized chain hoists to calibrate the plane as a crane lifted it from a flatbed into a submarine. The task is performed several times a year and requires a multi-year training pipeline to master. Shipyard riggers are specialized professionals who securely lift, move, and position heavy machinery, ship sections, and structural materials using cranes, chains, and cables.