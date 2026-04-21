Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility riggers install a port retractable bow plane info a submarine at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 8, 2026. The team utilized chain hoists to calibrate the plane as a crane lifted it from a flatbed into a submarine. The task is performed several times a year and requires a multi-year training pipeline to master. Shipyard riggers are specialized professionals who securely lift, move, and position heavy machinery, ship sections, and structural materials using cranes, chains, and cables.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 00:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003810
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-VN697-6023
|PIN:
|20260408
|Filename:
|DOD_111652584
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Chronicles: Riggers Install a Port Retractable Bow Plane Into a Submarine, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.