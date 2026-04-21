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    Shipyard Chronicles: Riggers Install a Port Retractable Bow Plane Into a Submarine

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility riggers install a port retractable bow plane info a submarine at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 8, 2026. The team utilized chain hoists to calibrate the plane as a crane lifted it from a flatbed into a submarine. The task is performed several times a year and requires a multi-year training pipeline to master. Shipyard riggers are specialized professionals who securely lift, move, and position heavy machinery, ship sections, and structural materials using cranes, chains, and cables.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 00:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1003810
    VIRIN: 260409-N-VN697-6023
    PIN: 20260408
    Filename: DOD_111652584
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Shipyard Chronicles: Riggers Install a Port Retractable Bow Plane Into a Submarine, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PHNSY & IMF, riggers, bow plane, maintenance, crane

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