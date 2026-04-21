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    2026 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the U.S. Forest Service and the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn April 7, 2026, at a range area on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools that can be used on a large scale to improve wild habitat. Natural resources management officials say prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003809
    VIRIN: 260408-A-OK556-2176
    Filename: DOD_111652574
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 2026 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    prescribed burns
    Army natural resources management
    Wisconsin

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