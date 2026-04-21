Fort McCoy holds 2026 Real Property Planning Board meeting at installation, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun provides a briefing to Fort McCoy personnel April 9, 2026, for the Installation Real Property Planning Board in Building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Fort McCoy workforce members from agencies across the installation supported the board meeting that has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans.