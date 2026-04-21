(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy holds 2026 Real Property Planning Board meeting at installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun provides a briefing to Fort McCoy personnel April 9, 2026, for the Installation Real Property Planning Board in Building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Fort McCoy workforce members from agencies across the installation supported the board meeting that has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003807
    VIRIN: 260410-A-OK556-4512
    Filename: DOD_111652572
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy holds 2026 Real Property Planning Board meeting at installation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Real Property Planning Board, Fort McCoy DPW, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video