U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron jump from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane and rendezvous with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to examine the capsized vessel Mariana northeast of Pagan April 19, 2026. The parajumpers conducted dive operations to evaluate the Mariana’s exterior and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch and 31st Rescue Squadron)