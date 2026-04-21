U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

Parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron jump from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane and rendezvous with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to examine the capsized vessel Mariana northeast of Pagan April 19, 2026. The parajumpers conducted dive operations to evaluate the Mariana’s exterior and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch and 31st Rescue Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003803
|VIRIN:
|260419-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652549
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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