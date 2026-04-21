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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron jump from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane and rendezvous with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to examine the capsized vessel Mariana northeast of Pagan April 19, 2026. The parajumpers conducted dive operations to evaluate the Mariana’s exterior and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch and 31st Rescue Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003803
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0214-2001
    Filename: DOD_111652549
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    FRC
    capsized
    31st Rescue Squadron
    Parajumpers
    Frederick Hatch
    search

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