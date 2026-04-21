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    8th Fighter Wing Heritage video

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker and Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman

    8th Fighter Wing

    A video depicting the history of the 8th Fighter Wing of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 8th FW started under Colonel Robin Olds and has held a legacy of excellence throughout its history in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003799
    VIRIN: 260424-F-TF632-6044
    Filename: DOD_111652447
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 8th Fighter Wing Heritage video, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker and SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Heritage

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