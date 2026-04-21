A video depicting the history of the 8th Fighter Wing of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 8th FW started under Colonel Robin Olds and has held a legacy of excellence throughout its history in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 02:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003799
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TF632-6044
|Filename:
|DOD_111652447
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing Heritage video, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker and SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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