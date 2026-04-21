120th and 140th EFS Deployed to Kadena Air Base B-Roll Package

This is B-Roll taken over three days of the daily functions of the 120th and 140th EFS and their maintenance squadron, at Kadena Air Base from April 8th to April 10th, 2026, as they prepare for another upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003798
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-ME505-6619
|Filename:
|DOD_111652440
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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