120th and 140th EFS Deployed to Kadena Air Base B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is B-Roll taken over three days of the daily functions of the 120th and 140th EFS and their maintenance squadron, at Kadena Air Base from April 8th to April 10th, 2026, as they prepare for another upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)