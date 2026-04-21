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    120th and 140th EFS Deployed to Kadena Air Base B-Roll Package

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    This is B-Roll taken over three days of the daily functions of the 120th and 140th EFS and their maintenance squadron, at Kadena Air Base from April 8th to April 10th, 2026, as they prepare for another upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003798
    VIRIN: 260408-F-ME505-6619
    Filename: DOD_111652440
    Length: 00:11:02
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 120th and 140th EFS Deployed to Kadena Air Base B-Roll Package, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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