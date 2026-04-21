Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Oahu

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs an ailing cruise ship passenger 58 miles offshore Oahu April 23, 2026. An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 provided communications and aerial overwatch for the Coast Guard crew during the medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003788
|VIRIN:
|260423-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652264
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.