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    AFT with 40th CAB

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    FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Lerma 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Army Fitness Test in Fresno, California, April 19, 2026.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joseph Lerma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003785
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-UR018-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652233
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFT with 40th CAB, by SGT Joseph Lerma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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