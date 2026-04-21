AFT with 40th CAB

Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Army Fitness Test in Fresno, California, April 19, 2026.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joseph Lerma)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003785
|VIRIN:
|260419-Z-UR018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652233
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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