Coast Guard offloads over $19.3 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute's (WMEC-620) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $19.3 million at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 23, 2026.The seized contraband was the result of three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and the crew of the USS Billings with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003784
|VIRIN:
|260423-G-EP486-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652223
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.