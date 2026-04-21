(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads over $19.3 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Seaman Christopher Moret 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Cutter Resolute's (WMEC-620) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $19.3 million at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 23, 2026.The seized contraband was the result of three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and the crew of the USS Billings with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003784
    VIRIN: 260423-G-EP486-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652223
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miami
    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    Southeast District
    USCGC Resolute (WMEC 620)
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video