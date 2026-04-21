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    Drone Setup

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Pfc. Alexander Walker, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, prepares to deploy an eBee Vision drone April 23, 2026, during the Combined Resolve 26-07 training exercise in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The 1st Bn., 4th Inf. Regt. Opposing Force (OPFOR) demonstrating the functionality of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) drone. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003779
    VIRIN: 260423-A-FX977-2726
    Filename: DOD_111652030
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Setup, by SSG Troy Wharton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Corps
    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    Stronger Together

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