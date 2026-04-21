Drone Setup

Pfc. Alexander Walker, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, prepares to deploy an eBee Vision drone April 23, 2026, during the Combined Resolve 26-07 training exercise in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The 1st Bn., 4th Inf. Regt. Opposing Force (OPFOR) demonstrating the functionality of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAS) drone. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003779
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-FX977-2726
|Filename:
|DOD_111652030
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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