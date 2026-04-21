428th Field Artillery Brigade Molly Pitcher Live-Fire Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003778" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live-fire exercise during the Molly Pitcher event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 14, 2026. The event provided Soldiers’ family members an opportunity to observe training and participate in supervised firing activities, strengthening understanding of the Field Artillery mission while reinforcing unit readiness through hands-on training. (U.S. Army video by Jao’Torey Johnson)