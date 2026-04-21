428th Field Artillery Brigade Molly Pitcher Live-Fire Day

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live-fire exercise during the Molly Pitcher event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 14, 2026. The event provided Soldiers’ family members an opportunity to observe training and participate in supervised firing activities, strengthening understanding of the Field Artillery mission while reinforcing unit readiness through hands-on training. (U.S. Army video by Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003778
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652028
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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