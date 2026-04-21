(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    428th Field Artillery Brigade Molly Pitcher Live-Fire Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by JaoTorey Johnson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live-fire exercise during the Molly Pitcher event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 14, 2026. The event provided Soldiers’ family members an opportunity to observe training and participate in supervised firing activities, strengthening understanding of the Field Artillery mission while reinforcing unit readiness through hands-on training. (U.S. Army video by Jao’Torey Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003778
    VIRIN: 260314-A-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652028
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 428th Field Artillery Brigade Molly Pitcher Live-Fire Day, by JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Molly Pitcher
    howizters
    428th FA BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video