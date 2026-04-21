Future Culinary Specialist S. Jacobs (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Future Army Soldier Syncere Jacobs, spends the afternoon shadowing with the Army Reserve Culinary Arts team as they prepare for the 118th Army Reserve Birthday in Philadelphia. To Jacobs, it was a great opportunity to learn what the 92G Military Occupational Specialty "Culinary Specialist" does before he ships to Army Basic Training.



Video By Tim Yao