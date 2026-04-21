Future Army Soldier Syncere Jacobs, spends the afternoon shadowing with the Army Reserve Culinary Arts team as they prepare for the 118th Army Reserve Birthday in Philadelphia. To Jacobs, it was a great opportunity to learn what the 92G Military Occupational Specialty "Culinary Specialist" does before he ships to Army Basic Training.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003772
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111651966
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Culinary Specialist S. Jacobs (Vertical), by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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