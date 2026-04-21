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    Mike Company Water Survival (Reel)

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion take part in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 20, 2026. All recruits are required to pass a swim qualification to progress through recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003718
    VIRIN: 260420-M-QW608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111651337
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Mike Company Water Survival (Reel), by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ERR, Mike Company, Water Survival, Swim Qualification, MCRDPI

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