Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion take part in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 20, 2026. All recruits are required to pass a swim qualification to progress through recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003718
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-QW608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111651337
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Water Survival (Reel), by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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