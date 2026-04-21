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    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 2_ _DIA Director LTG Scott D. Berrier

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    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Melody Richardson 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003714
    VIRIN: 211007-D-RG189-7213
    Filename: DOD_111651301
    Length: 00:31:29
    Location: US

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