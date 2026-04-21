A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2013
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003708
|VIRIN:
|130408-D-RG189-4335
|Filename:
|DOD_111651250
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Customer_ NATO Allied Commander Talks Partnership, Collaboration, by Melody Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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