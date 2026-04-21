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    STARCOM Drives Combat Credibility in the Space Domain

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Space Training and Readiness Command highlights its role in developing warfighters, testing and evaluating capabilities, and delivering combat credibility for the U.S. Space Force. The message emphasizes STARCOM’s mission to ensure national defense and protect the American way of life through readiness and innovation. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003702
    VIRIN: 250423-X-UO451-1267
    Filename: DOD_111651136
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: COLORADO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, STARCOM Drives Combat Credibility in the Space Domain, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    STARCOM
    Space Training & Readiness Command

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