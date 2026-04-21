Space Training and Readiness Command highlights its role in developing warfighters, testing and evaluating capabilities, and delivering combat credibility for the U.S. Space Force. The message emphasizes STARCOM’s mission to ensure national defense and protect the American way of life through readiness and innovation. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003702
|VIRIN:
|250423-X-UO451-1267
|Filename:
|DOD_111651136
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STARCOM Drives Combat Credibility in the Space Domain, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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