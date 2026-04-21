STARCOM Drives Combat Credibility in the Space Domain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003702" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Training and Readiness Command highlights its role in developing warfighters, testing and evaluating capabilities, and delivering combat credibility for the U.S. Space Force. The message emphasizes STARCOM’s mission to ensure national defense and protect the American way of life through readiness and innovation. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)