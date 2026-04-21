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    DIA Salutes Its Fallen Patriots for Memorial Day.

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    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2012

    Video by Melody Richardson 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2012
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003701
    VIRIN: 120525-D-RG189-9764
    Filename: DOD_111651134
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DIA Salutes Its Fallen Patriots for Memorial Day., by Melody Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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