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    Pensacola Navy League Hosts Annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Navy League hosted their annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast April 23 at Seville Quarter’s Heritage Hall in downtown Pensacola as part of Military Appreciation Month.
    This event was held to recognize outstanding enlisted service members from commands onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola as well as other U.S. military activities in Northwest Florida. Remarks by Pensacola Navy League retired Navy Capt. Bill Cuilik, Pensacola Navy League President retired Rear Adm. Victor Hall, and keynote speaker retired Master Chief Petty Officer Terrence Pinnock. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003700
    VIRIN: 260423-N-PJ019-4665
    Filename: DOD_111651124
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pensacola Navy League Hosts Annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Enlisted Recognition Breakfast

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