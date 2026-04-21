Pensacola Navy League Hosts Annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Navy League hosted their annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast April 23 at Seville Quarter’s Heritage Hall in downtown Pensacola as part of Military Appreciation Month.
This event was held to recognize outstanding enlisted service members from commands onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola as well as other U.S. military activities in Northwest Florida. Remarks by Pensacola Navy League retired Navy Capt. Bill Cuilik, Pensacola Navy League President retired Rear Adm. Victor Hall, and keynote speaker retired Master Chief Petty Officer Terrence Pinnock. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003700
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-PJ019-4665
|Filename:
|DOD_111651124
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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