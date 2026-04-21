This release is a video created to inform Infantry and Armor officers about the availability and possible use case for precision fire support.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003670
|VIRIN:
|120629-D-A0621-9912
|Filename:
|DOD_111650704
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to Precision Fires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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