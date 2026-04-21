(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to Precision Fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2012

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This release is a video created to inform Infantry and Armor officers about the availability and possible use case for precision fire support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2012
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003670
    VIRIN: 120629-D-A0621-9912
    Filename: DOD_111650704
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to Precision Fires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Precision Fires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video