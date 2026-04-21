U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division conduct day and night land navigation during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to navigate unfamiliar terrain using a map, compass, and terrain association while demonstrating confidence, accuracy, and endurance under demanding conditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003667
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-GB599-7027
|Filename:
|DOD_111650479
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 Land Navigation, by SFC Travis Fontane and SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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