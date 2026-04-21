18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 Land Navigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division conduct day and night land navigation during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to navigate unfamiliar terrain using a map, compass, and terrain association while demonstrating confidence, accuracy, and endurance under demanding conditions.