Squad Introduction

This visualization depicts the basic organization of the fire team and squad including each team member's duties and responsibilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2010
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003650
|VIRIN:
|100831-D-A0621-3583
|Filename:
|DOD_111650398
|Length:
|00:09:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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