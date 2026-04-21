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    Squad Introduction

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    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2010

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This visualization depicts the basic organization of the fire team and squad including each team member's duties and responsibilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2010
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003650
    VIRIN: 100831-D-A0621-3583
    Filename: DOD_111650398
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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