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    Land Navigation Intersection and Resection

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    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2012

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    VBS Visualization to explain the procedures for conducting an intersection and resection for an unknown point.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2012
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003642
    VIRIN: 120510-D-A0621-6347
    Filename: DOD_111650386
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US

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    This work, Land Navigation Intersection and Resection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OE
    Land Navigation training

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