VBS Visualization to explain the procedures for conducting an intersection and resection for an unknown point.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003642
|VIRIN:
|120510-D-A0621-6347
|Filename:
|DOD_111650386
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Land Navigation Intersection and Resection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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