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    Major Accident Response Exercise [B-roll]

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. CDDAR training provides Airmen with a learning opportunity to respond quickly to simulated aircraft crashes and effectively manage incident sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003640
    VIRIN: 260423-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_111650269
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Major Accident Response Exercise [B-roll], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    CDDAR
    Silver Flag
    MARE
    Tyndall
    Exercise

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