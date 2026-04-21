U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. CDDAR training provides Airmen with a learning opportunity to respond quickly to simulated aircraft crashes and effectively manage incident sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003640
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111650269
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Accident Response Exercise [B-roll], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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