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    US, Tunisian forces conduct JTAC during African Lion 2026

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    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    04.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Joseph Proctor 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Idaho Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the Tunisian Armed Forces during Joint Terminal Attack Controller training in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. African Lion 2026 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). The exercise runs from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Joseph Proctor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003637
    VIRIN: 260422-A-TF007-3344
    Filename: DOD_111650245
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

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    This work, US, Tunisian forces conduct JTAC during African Lion 2026, by CPT Joseph Proctor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of the Air Force
    African Lion
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    JTAC
    IBS26

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