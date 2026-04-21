US, Tunisian forces conduct JTAC during African Lion 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Idaho Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the Tunisian Armed Forces during Joint Terminal Attack Controller training in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. African Lion 2026 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). The exercise runs from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Joseph Proctor)