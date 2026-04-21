Idaho Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the Tunisian Armed Forces during Joint Terminal Attack Controller training in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 21, 2026. African Lion 2026 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). The exercise runs from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Joseph Proctor)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003637
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-TF007-3344
|Filename:
|DOD_111650245
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Tunisian forces conduct JTAC during African Lion 2026, by CPT Joseph Proctor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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