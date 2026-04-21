1st Cavalry Division U.S. Army Pegasus Charge hype video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division is executing Pegasus Charge, testing new tactics, formations, and equipment to adapt to the battlefield as part of the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative. By modernizing its force, the "First Team" leads the future of armored warfare. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams and Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)