1st Cavalry Division U.S. Army Pegasus Charge hype video

The 1st Cavalry Division is executing Pegasus Charge, testing new tactics, formations, and equipment to adapt to the battlefield as part of the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative. By modernizing its force, the "First Team" leads the future of armored warfare. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams and Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1003635
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-GT207-9919
|Filename:
|DOD_111650200
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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