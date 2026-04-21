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Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Fort Drum’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)

This month, we’re highlighting one of the most impactful support programs on post — the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP). EFMP is here to ensure military families with special needs, chronic illnesses, or medical conditions have access to the resources they need, so our Soldiers can stay mission‑focused knowing their families are supported.

Garrison commander, Col. Jason Adler recently meet with EFMP System Navigator, Madison Korcz to talk about how the program serves our community. Here are some key takeaways:

Open to Everyone

EFMP workshops, play groups, and many services are available to all Fort Drum community members — even if you’re not formally enrolled.

Stronger Together

The EFMP team partners with both on‑post and off‑post organizations to connect families with the right support at the right time.

Sensory Room Spotlight

Families can meet with system navigators, explore resources, and have children assessed in a calm, supportive environment. It’s a hands‑on space designed to help families discover tools they can use at home or school.

Why It Matters

EFMP provides wrap‑around services that make navigating complex care systems easier. When families feel supported, soldiers can focus on their duties — strengthening readiness and resilience across the Fort Drum community.

During Mountain Wellness Month, we’re proud to shine a light on the people and programs working every day to uplift our families. EFMP is a vital part of that mission.