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    Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Fort Drum’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Michelle Winter 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Fort Drum’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)
    This month, we’re highlighting one of the most impactful support programs on post — the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP). EFMP is here to ensure military families with special needs, chronic illnesses, or medical conditions have access to the resources they need, so our Soldiers can stay mission‑focused knowing their families are supported.
    Garrison commander, Col. Jason Adler recently meet with EFMP System Navigator, Madison Korcz to talk about how the program serves our community. Here are some key takeaways:
    Open to Everyone
    EFMP workshops, play groups, and many services are available to all Fort Drum community members — even if you’re not formally enrolled.
    Stronger Together
    The EFMP team partners with both on‑post and off‑post organizations to connect families with the right support at the right time.
    Sensory Room Spotlight
    Families can meet with system navigators, explore resources, and have children assessed in a calm, supportive environment. It’s a hands‑on space designed to help families discover tools they can use at home or school.
    Why It Matters
    EFMP provides wrap‑around services that make navigating complex care systems easier. When families feel supported, soldiers can focus on their duties — strengthening readiness and resilience across the Fort Drum community.
    During Mountain Wellness Month, we’re proud to shine a light on the people and programs working every day to uplift our families. EFMP is a vital part of that mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003634
    VIRIN: 260403-O-UC015-5734
    Filename: DOD_111650157
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Fort Drum’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), by Michelle Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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