Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Family Advocacy Program (FAP)
As part of Mountain Wellness Month, we’re highlighting the important work of the Family Advocacy Program (FAP)— a team dedicated to preventing family violence and strengthening our Fort Drum community.
Garrison commander, Col. Jason Adler meet with Tom Wojcikowski, who has served in the program for eight years, to talk about their mission and the support they offer.
What the Program Does
The Family Advocacy Program team focuses on preventing child abuse and domestic violence by giving parents the tools they need to navigate the challenges of family life. With April recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, the team is hosting community‑centered activities to raise awareness and promote healthy family dynamics.
Classes & Support Available
Parents can take part in:
• Stress and anger management
• Communication skills
• Positive discipline and parenting strategies
These classes are designed to empower families with practical skills that make a real difference at home.
A Message for Parents
Seeking support is a sign of strength, not failure. Taking a parenting class doesn’t make anyone a “bad parent” — it simply adds more tools to your toolbox and helps build a healthier, more resilient family.
Why It Matters
By reducing stigma and making support accessible, the Family Advocacy Program helps prevent family violence and fosters a safer, stronger community for everyone.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003633
|VIRIN:
|260410-O-UC015-6422
|Filename:
|DOD_111650146
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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