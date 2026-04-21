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Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)

As we continue celebrating Mountain Wellness Month, we’re shining a light on one of Fort Drum’s key readiness and wellness resources — the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP).

ASAP supports Soldiers, leaders, and families by promoting safe choices, healthy habits, and a stronger, more informed community.

Recently, the team highlighted the importance of the ASAP program, a core tool that helps educate our community on recognizing risks, understanding limits, and looking out for one another.

What ASAP Offers

ASAP provides a range of educational and support services, including:

• One‑on‑one sessions for personalized guidance

• Prime for Life classes

• Unit‑specific training tailored to mission needs (available upon request)

• Help connecting individuals with additional support services

Why It Matters

The program’s mission is simple: promote safe drinking habits, prevent injuries and incidents, and strengthen mutual care across the force. ASAP also helps spouses better understand Soldier behaviors, encouraging a community where everyone looks out for each other.

Building a Stronger Fort Drum

By making education accessible and offering support at both the individual and unit level, ASAP plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, informed, and mission‑ready.