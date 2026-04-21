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    Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Michelle Winter 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)
    As we continue celebrating Mountain Wellness Month, we’re shining a light on one of Fort Drum’s key readiness and wellness resources — the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP).
    ASAP supports Soldiers, leaders, and families by promoting safe choices, healthy habits, and a stronger, more informed community.
    Recently, the team highlighted the importance of the ASAP program, a core tool that helps educate our community on recognizing risks, understanding limits, and looking out for one another.
    What ASAP Offers
    ASAP provides a range of educational and support services, including:
    • One‑on‑one sessions for personalized guidance
    • Prime for Life classes
    • Unit‑specific training tailored to mission needs (available upon request)
    • Help connecting individuals with additional support services
    Why It Matters
    The program’s mission is simple: promote safe drinking habits, prevent injuries and incidents, and strengthen mutual care across the force. ASAP also helps spouses better understand Soldier behaviors, encouraging a community where everyone looks out for each other.
    Building a Stronger Fort Drum
    By making education accessible and offering support at both the individual and unit level, ASAP plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, informed, and mission‑ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003631
    VIRIN: 260417-O-UC015-9386
    Filename: DOD_111650134
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), by Michelle Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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