Mountain Wellness Month Spotlight: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)
As we continue celebrating Mountain Wellness Month, we’re shining a light on one of Fort Drum’s key readiness and wellness resources — the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP).
ASAP supports Soldiers, leaders, and families by promoting safe choices, healthy habits, and a stronger, more informed community.
Recently, the team highlighted the importance of the ASAP program, a core tool that helps educate our community on recognizing risks, understanding limits, and looking out for one another.
What ASAP Offers
ASAP provides a range of educational and support services, including:
• One‑on‑one sessions for personalized guidance
• Prime for Life classes
• Unit‑specific training tailored to mission needs (available upon request)
• Help connecting individuals with additional support services
Why It Matters
The program’s mission is simple: promote safe drinking habits, prevent injuries and incidents, and strengthen mutual care across the force. ASAP also helps spouses better understand Soldier behaviors, encouraging a community where everyone looks out for each other.
Building a Stronger Fort Drum
By making education accessible and offering support at both the individual and unit level, ASAP plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, informed, and mission‑ready.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003631
|VIRIN:
|260417-O-UC015-9386
|Filename:
|DOD_111650134
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
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|0
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