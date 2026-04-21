Fort Drum Army Relief Campaign 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When one Soldier struggles, the entire formation feels it — and that’s why the Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign is so important.

In this video, our Col. Jason Adler, garrison commander and AER expert break down how AER provides help to Soldiers and families across Fort Drum. From unexpected emergencies to long‑term support, AER is there when it matters most.

Your participation keeps that mission alive. Your support strengthens our community, donate today: https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/site/TR/Events/General?

company_id=1052&pg=company&fr_id=1060

Every donation makes a difference.