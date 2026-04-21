Fort Drum Army Relief Campaign 2026

When one Soldier struggles, the entire formation feels it — and that’s why the Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign is so important.
In this video, our Col. Jason Adler, garrison commander and AER expert break down how AER provides help to Soldiers and families across Fort Drum. From unexpected emergencies to long‑term support, AER is there when it matters most.
Your participation keeps that mission alive. Your support strengthens our community, donate today: https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/site/TR/Events/General?
company_id=1052&pg=company&fr_id=1060
Every donation makes a difference.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003629
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-UC015-6398
|Filename:
|DOD_111650105
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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