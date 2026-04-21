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    Fort Drum Army Relief Campaign 2026

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Michelle Winter 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    When one Soldier struggles, the entire formation feels it — and that’s why the Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign is so important.
    In this video, our Col. Jason Adler, garrison commander and AER expert break down how AER provides help to Soldiers and families across Fort Drum. From unexpected emergencies to long‑term support, AER is there when it matters most.
    Your participation keeps that mission alive. Your support strengthens our community, donate today: https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/site/TR/Events/General?
    company_id=1052&pg=company&fr_id=1060
    Every donation makes a difference.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003629
    VIRIN: 260422-O-UC015-6398
    Filename: DOD_111650105
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum Army Relief Campaign 2026, by Michelle Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Relief Campaign

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