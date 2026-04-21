The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program provides the tools needed to put a halt to sexual threats against Army personnel and their families. Join the team and stay SHARP, Army!
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 10:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1003628
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-QT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111650022
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual assault prevention starts with you. Stay SHARP, Army!, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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