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    Sexual assault prevention starts with you. Stay SHARP, Army!

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program provides the tools needed to put a halt to sexual threats against Army personnel and their families. Join the team and stay SHARP, Army!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003628
    VIRIN: 260422-A-QT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_111650022
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Sexual assault prevention starts with you. Stay SHARP, Army!, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sexual assault
    SHARP
    SHARP #SAAMP
    Army
    sexual assault awareness and prevention

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