U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Ledet, 21st Theater Sustainment Command speaks about the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 10:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003627
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-DR666-1900
|Filename:
|DOD_111650007
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5 Interview, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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