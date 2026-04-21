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    21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5 Interview

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Ledet, 21st Theater Sustainment Command speaks about the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003627
    VIRIN: 260423-A-DR666-1900
    Filename: DOD_111650007
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5 Interview, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026
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