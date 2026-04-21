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    21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5 B-Roll

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    B-roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. The soldiers participated in a mystery event that included naming all U.S. states and unit history followed by the board (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003625
    VIRIN: 240423-A-DR666-1234
    Filename: DOD_111649940
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5 B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

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