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    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 17

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    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton 

    War.gov         

    Video covering week 17 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 08:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1003613
    VIRIN: 260423-N-OL611-9128
    Filename: DOD_111649769
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 17, by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Freedom250
    Reflective Moments Freedom250
    Reflective Moments

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