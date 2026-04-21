Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 17

Video covering week 17 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003613
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-OL611-9128
|Filename:
|DOD_111649769
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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