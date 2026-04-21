(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High Altitude Balloon (HAB) Night Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Service members from Multi-Domain Command - Europe work with vendors to experiment with High Altitude Balloons (HABs) at the National Training Center (NTC), California, 22 April 2026 during Arcane Thunder 26. HABs conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance providing Soldiers with information advantages on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by SSgt Rajheem Dixon, Multi-Domain Command - Europe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003608
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IU004-8931
    Filename: DOD_111649661
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Altitude Balloon (HAB) Night Launch, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    HAB
    High Altitude Balloon
    ArcaneThunder
    Arcane Thunder
    Multi-Domain Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video