High Altitude Balloon (HAB) Night Launch

Service members from Multi-Domain Command - Europe work with vendors to experiment with High Altitude Balloons (HABs) at the National Training Center (NTC), California, 22 April 2026 during Arcane Thunder 26. HABs conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance providing Soldiers with information advantages on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by SSgt Rajheem Dixon, Multi-Domain Command - Europe)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003608
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IU004-8931
|Filename:
|DOD_111649661
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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