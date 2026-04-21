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    Bavaria Boots: Infantryman Highlight

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen 

    AFN Bavaria

    Infantry Soldiers train to a standard where most would see goals; they see the baseline. Across training areas worldwide, 11Bs push through high tempo, stress loaded scenarios that mirror the chaos of combat. From maneuvering with emerging technologies to reacting to contact under pressure, every repetition demands communication, adaptability and grit.

    The Infantry is where the fight begins.
    An Infantryman closes with and destroys the enemy, seizes and holds key terrain and leads the way for major ground operations. They move first, stand fast and carry the weight of the mission on their shoulders.

    Infantrymen master battle drills, small unit tactics, weapons systems and the physical and mental toughness required to operate in any environment. Their discipline, teamwork and lethality form the backbone of the Army’s combat power.

    Every bound, breach and battle drill builds the confidence and readiness that keep squads alive and missions successful. This is where warriors are forged, where teamwork becomes instinct and where the Army’s decisive edge is sharpened.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 05:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003607
    VIRIN: 260417-A-EL796-9238
    Filename: DOD_111649637
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bavaria Boots: Infantryman Highlight, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11B
    Infantryman 11B
    AFN Bavaria
    11B Infantryman
    infantryman
    Infantryman Highlight

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