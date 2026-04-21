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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March Reel

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest Soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Behind the Moon by JMHBM is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 04:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003605
    VIRIN: 260423-A-IR446-8060
    Filename: DOD_111649593
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

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