21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Ruck March Reel

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 23, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest Soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
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|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 04:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003605
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-IR446-8060
|Filename:
|DOD_111649593
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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