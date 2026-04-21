U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct air delivery and jump training during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Saemangeum delivery zone, Gunsan-si, Republic of Korea, March 24, 2026. The role of Air Delivery Platoon in KMEP 26.1 is to conduct air delivery training designed to improve 3rd LSB Marines’ ability to coordinate and conduct competent cargo delivery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003603
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-PY017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649531
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMEP 26.1: 3rd LSB Conducts Air Delivery and Helicopter Jump Training, by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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