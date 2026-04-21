KMEP 26.1: 3rd LSB Conducts Air Delivery and Helicopter Jump Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003603" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct air delivery and jump training during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Saemangeum delivery zone, Gunsan-si, Republic of Korea, March 24, 2026. The role of Air Delivery Platoon in KMEP 26.1 is to conduct air delivery training designed to improve 3rd LSB Marines’ ability to coordinate and conduct competent cargo delivery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Allen)