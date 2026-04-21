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    Month of the Military Child Camp Foster Extravaganza 2026

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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Stephany Rodriguez, Director of the Courtney Youth and Teen Center, speaks about the Month of the Military Child Extravaganza held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2026. The event was held to highlight support for military children and bring the community together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003601
    VIRIN: 260418-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649509
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Month of the Military Child Camp Foster Extravaganza 2026, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    AFN
    Camp Foster

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