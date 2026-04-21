Month of the Military Child Camp Foster Extravaganza 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Stephany Rodriguez, Director of the Courtney Youth and Teen Center, speaks about the Month of the Military Child Extravaganza held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2026. The event was held to highlight support for military children and bring the community together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)