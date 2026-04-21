Month of the Military Child Camp Foster Extravaganza 2026

Stephany Rodriguez, Director of the Courtney Youth and Teen Center, speaks about the Month of the Military Child Extravaganza held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2026. The event was held to highlight support for military children and bring the community together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003601
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649509
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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