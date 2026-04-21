3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Embarkation Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003600" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cpl Jeremiah Patello, embarkation specialist for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Battalion, speaks on embarkation during an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill held on Camp Courtney and Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. The drill was done to validate recall and logistical processes in the event the 3rd MEB is tasked with deploying as part of it's ACM mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)