3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Embarkation Drill

Cpl Jeremiah Patello, embarkation specialist for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Battalion, speaks on embarkation during an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill held on Camp Courtney and Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. The drill was done to validate recall and logistical processes in the event the 3rd MEB is tasked with deploying as part of it's ACM mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003600
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649494
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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