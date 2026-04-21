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    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Embarkation Drill

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Cpl Jeremiah Patello, embarkation specialist for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Battalion, speaks on embarkation during an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill held on Camp Courtney and Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. The drill was done to validate recall and logistical processes in the event the 3rd MEB is tasked with deploying as part of it's ACM mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003600
    VIRIN: 260422-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649494
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Embarkation Drill, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kadena A.B.
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN

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