Located at Camp Carroll, DLA Distribution Korea Mapping Customer Operations provides timely and accurate mapping support across Korea. Fast and reliable service ensures mission requirements are met.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1003595
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-PQ498-7376
|Filename:
|DOD_111649471
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution Korea Mapping Customer Operations, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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