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    DLA Distribution Korea Mapping Customer Operations

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    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Located at Camp Carroll, DLA Distribution Korea Mapping Customer Operations provides timely and accurate mapping support across Korea. Fast and reliable service ensures mission requirements are met.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003595
    VIRIN: 260414-O-PQ498-7376
    Filename: DOD_111649471
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Korea Mapping Customer Operations, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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