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    Mississippi National Guardsmen deliver food to service members patrolling on the D.C. Safe & Beautiful mission

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Mario Harrel, Staff Sgt. Jalen Mayberry, and Spc. William Collins, all assigned to 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, discuss coordinating meal deliveries to service members in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003593
    VIRIN: 260306-Z-LK770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649409
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen deliver food to service members patrolling on the D.C. Safe & Beautiful mission, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, JTFDC, DCSafeAndBeautiful, DistrictofColumbia, MSARNG

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