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    Communication Strategy and Operations Marines conduct field training exercise

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a communication strategy and operations field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2026. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Future Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, Sport Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, DREAMY MYSTERIOUS PEACEFUL AMBIENT MEDITATE performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com, Transmission performed by Jsound/stock.adobe.com, and Endless Horizons No Riser performed by Panda Music Publishing/stock.adobe.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003592
    VIRIN: 260423-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649379
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Communication Strategy and Operations Marines conduct field training exercise, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Visual Information
    COMMSTRAT
    training
    Camp Hansen
    commstratftx26

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