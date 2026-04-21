Communication Strategy and Operations Marines conduct field training exercise

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a communication strategy and operations field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2026. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Future Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, Sport Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, DREAMY MYSTERIOUS PEACEFUL AMBIENT MEDITATE performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com, Transmission performed by Jsound/stock.adobe.com, and Endless Horizons No Riser performed by Panda Music Publishing/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003592
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649379
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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