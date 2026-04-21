Communication Strategy and Operations Marines conduct field training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a communication strategy and operations field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2026. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Future Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, Sport Impact performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com, DREAMY MYSTERIOUS PEACEFUL AMBIENT MEDITATE performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com, Transmission performed by Jsound/stock.adobe.com, and Endless Horizons No Riser performed by Panda Music Publishing/stock.adobe.com.