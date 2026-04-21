94th Military Police Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command were crowned the winners of their Best Squad Competition, April 16, 2026, at Camp Carroll, South Korea.



The team will now represent their unit while competing for the title during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.