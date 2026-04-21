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    94th Military Police Spotlight

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command were crowned the winners of their Best Squad Competition, April 16, 2026, at Camp Carroll, South Korea.

    The team will now represent their unit while competing for the title during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003591
    VIRIN: 260416-A-CD491-4597
    Filename: DOD_111649376
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Military Police Spotlight, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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