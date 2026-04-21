94th Military Police Spotlight

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command were crowned the winners of their Best Squad Competition, April 16, 2026, at Camp Carroll, South Korea.
The team will now represent their unit while competing for the title during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 00:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003591
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-CD491-4597
|Filename:
|DOD_111649376
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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