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    RED Friday Shoutout: 1st Lt. Maravi

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Maravi, a ground supply officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conducts a Red Friday Shoutout at Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003588
    VIRIN: 260421-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649269
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: 1st Lt. Maravi, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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