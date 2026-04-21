RED Friday Shoutout: 1st Lt. Maravi

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Maravi, a ground supply officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conducts a Red Friday Shoutout at Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003588
|VIRIN:
|260421-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649269
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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