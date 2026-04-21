PACSPOT-374 LRS SrA Jimenez

Senior Airman Tracey Jimenez, a 374th Vehicle Maintenance Analysis, talks about what she does for vehicle management and the governments vehicles for Yokota Air Base. Jimenez helps track the government vehicles and all the historical data when vehicles need maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 22:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003582
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649238
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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