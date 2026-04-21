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    PACSPOT-374 LRS SrA Jimenez

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    JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior Airman Tracey Jimenez, a 374th Vehicle Maintenance Analysis, talks about what she does for vehicle management and the governments vehicles for Yokota Air Base. Jimenez helps track the government vehicles and all the historical data when vehicles need maintenance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 22:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003582
    VIRIN: 260421-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649238
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, PACSPOT-374 LRS SrA Jimenez, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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