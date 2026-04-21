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    B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Learn to Operate the Bumblebee

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 82nd Airborne Division receive a class on operating the Bumblebee drone at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 22, 2026. The Bumblebee utilizes machine learning and autonomous systems designed to detect, identify, and pursue hostile drones. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003579
    VIRIN: 260422-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649193
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Learn to Operate the Bumblebee, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    XVIII Airborne Corps
    transformation
    82nd Airborne Division
    JIOP

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