Soldiers from 82nd Airborne Division receive a class on operating the Bumblebee drone at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 22, 2026. The Bumblebee utilizes machine learning and autonomous systems designed to detect, identify, and pursue hostile drones. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003579
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649193
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Learn to Operate the Bumblebee, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.